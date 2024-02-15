3 reasons why trading for Noah Hanifin makes a ton of sense for the Bruins
The Bruins once again find themselves atop the overall standings in the Eastern Conference, and they would make a splash by trading for Noah Hanifin.
Boston has quite a few blueliners scheduled to be free agents
In the previous section, we listed Matt Grzelcyk as a potential trade asset, and one reason behind it is that he is a pending unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season. Grzelcyk also doesn’t have a no-trade or no-movement clause attached to his name, so he would be easy to move. But Grzelcyk isn’t the only defenseman the Bruins currently have who will hit the free agent market in July.
Derek Forbort and Kevin Shattenkirk are a couple more names scheduled to test the market. Both players are over 30, and they are currently at the end of their respective seven-figure deals. Therefore, the Bruins could trade for Hanifin this year, where he can help them embark on a deeper playoff run, then sign him to an extension following the season.
This goes right back to the first reason why trading for Hanifin is a good idea, assuming the Flames are okay with snagging a first-rounder in 2026 alongside a pair of current prospects: He’s a younger option who can remain in Boston for more than just the remainder of the 2023-24 season.
A player of Hanifin’s caliber would also become part of a talented core that the Bruins possess, even if some roster turnover will continue.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference as of February 12th)