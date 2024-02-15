3 reasons why trading for Noah Hanifin makes a ton of sense for the Bruins
The Bruins once again find themselves atop the overall standings in the Eastern Conference, and they would make a splash by trading for Noah Hanifin.
The Bruins have enough assets to move…barely…
It’s safe to say that Boston is a perennial playoff contender, and for such teams, the number of assets they can move at the deadline will inevitably shrink. Some teams have their backs against the wall regarding the salary cap, while others may have burned through draft picks and prospect pools, which would do little to appease rebuilding organizations or those looking to rebuild.
Fortunately, the Bruins have just enough to make this trade work without the need to move too many players around if the Flames are willing to retain 25 percent of Hanifin’s remaining contract. However, this shouldn’t be an issue since he will be a free agent following the season.
The Bruins can send over their 2026 first-round pick, plus a third-rounder in 2025, while also trading away a more expensive pending unrestricted free agent like Matt Grzelcyk, plus a pair of high-potential prospects. These wouldn’t be ideal assets for Calgary, but they also wouldn’t be a deal-breaker if the Bruins offered assets that could help the Flames sooner than later.