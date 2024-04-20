Top 3 reasons why the Boston Bruins will win Round 1 of the NHL Playoffs
The Boston Bruins head into the First Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, looking to put last season’s early exit deep into the rearview mirror.
Boston has outstanding goaltending regardless of who they roll with
The Bruins have a pair of great goaltenders, and realistically, they could go with both in a timeshare if they wanted. While we don’t often see a goaltending tandem rotate in the playoffs, the Bruins are in a special circumstance, and they know it.
But the question isn’t who they will put in the net for Games 1 through 4, and if necessary, 5 through 7. It is, but that’s not the question in this section. Instead, we need to ask ourselves whether Auston Matthews and company will finally find a way to A, make something happen when they’re on Boston’s side of the ice and B, find a way to get the puck past the goaltenders.
Toronto may be the highest-scoring team in the league this season, but only seven of those 303 goals they led the league with came against the Bruins. Until the Maple Leafs prove otherwise, it’s hard to sit here and predict they will win this playoff series.
As it stands, the Bruins may not look as star-studded as the Maple Leafs on paper. But in practice, they have been the better team in all four games, even the two that ended in a shootout and in overtime.
(Statistics provided by Hockey-Reference)