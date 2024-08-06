Ranking Boston Bruins Top 10 Prospects: No's 6-10
By Scott Roche
You might be saying, what, another goalie? Yes, another goalie, and in the big picture, the Bruins need him to win the job as Swayman's backup this season so they have a reason to move on from Joonas Korpisalo who was acquired in the Linus Ullmark trade with the Ottawa Senators. Bussi has been good with the Providence Bruins and impressed last season in the preseason action he saw.
An undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan, he was an AHL All-Star two years ago and this past season he went 23-10-5 for the P-Bruins with a 2.67 GAA and a .913 SV%. He has proven that he's more than capable of being an NHL backup and holding down the fort in 25 or so games a season.
Another area where the Bruins have built some depth with their prospects is down the middle at center. One of those players is 23-year-old John Farinacci who was drafted by the Arizona Coyotes. After returning to Harvard to play for former Bruin Ted Donato, he signed as a free agent with the Black and Gold.
Last season in the AHL, he had a good season and played a strong two-way game, accumulating 12 goals and 26 assists in 71 games. He's not a big bruiser that the Bruins like in their bottom six, but he's very good at the face-off dot and can provide depth on the fourth line if needed.