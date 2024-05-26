One player the Bruins can steal from the Atlantic Division in NHL free agency
Max Domi, F/Maple Leafs
If the Bruins were looking for a depth points producer, Max Domi is one of the more solid names the Eastern Conference offers. He’s almost always good for just over a half-point per game output, and Domi’s ability to create scoring chances raises his value and should help teams overlook his inconsistent goal-scoring record.
He’s also someone who can more than handle taking faceoffs, something that has recently turned into a strength. Over the past two seasons in Chicago, Dallas, and Toronto, Domi has a respectable 52.75 faceoff win percentage, something the Bruins can use after a season that saw them win just 49.5 percent of their draws.
Dominik Kubalik, W/Senators
Dominik Kubalik is one of those free agents some teams need to avoid outright, but others could help him enjoy a renaissance season. We saw Kubalik at his absolute lowest point this season when he finished the year with 11 goals and 15 points, but a team loaded with talent like the Bruins could serve as a better fit than what the struggling Ottawa Senators offered.
Kuablik played rather well for the Chicago Blackhawks when the team found itself in the declining days of the Patrick Kane era, and he also enjoyed a strong season in 2022-23 with a subpar Detroit Red Wings team. Put Kubalik on with an organization that annually wins, and watch him revert to being the 40-45-point player he has been a few times in his career.
