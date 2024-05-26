One player the Bruins can steal from the Atlantic Division in NHL free agency
Mathew Dumba, D/Lightning
Mathew Dumba came to mind because I wouldn’t mind seeing the Bruins pick up a physical blueliner who could be the answer for Boston to match its biggest one-upper, the Florida Panthers. While the Bruins averaged 27.5 hits per game, they still lag behind Florida, and Dumba, who landed 202 body checks this past season, could allow Boston to outmuscle who is slowly becoming their biggest rival.
Dumba also isn’t like some players who are known only for their hitting, as he can play top-four minutes if the Bruins struggle with injuries in their defensive rotation. He can also step in and put in time on the penalty kill, and it was something he saw often this past season with over 200 minutes posted at 4-on-5.
Eric Robinson, W/Sabres
Every one of these lists will contain an underrated player, and Eric Robinson factors in as someone you may not think would make an impact on an elite hockey team. But despite his nine points in 40 games with Buffalo, Robinson was part of a strong defensive forward trio, and he had a knack for knowing where to go when his team had puck possession.
This isn’t saying he deserves to find a permanent spot in the Bruins forward group, but Robinson is someone you sign on a one-year deal, make him your 13th or 14th forward, and play him when you need an edgy, high hockey IQ player in the lineup. He’s not a scorer, and he’s not an ideal fit with every NHL team, but Robinson is an experienced player who would fill a role in Boston that not many hockey players would be willing to take on.