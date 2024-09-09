One good, bad & questionable Boston Bruins offseason move
By Scott Roche
Once again, the Boston Bruins have gone through another offseason of change under GM Don Sweeney. This summer has been one that has been circled for some time with Sweeney having a lot of money coming off the books in free agency. It allowed him to address some needs while leaving one big need remaining. Actually, make those two big moves remaining.
This offseason is one that hasn't gone smoothly. Well, how many times does the offseason go smoothly? It's few and far between if we're being honest. Sweeney addressed one glaring need his team had going into the offseason signing Elias Lindholm to be the top center for third-year head coach Jim Montgomery. As we inch closer and closer to the start of training camp, here is one good, bad, and questionable move by Sweeney this offseason.
Good Move: Signing Elias Lindholm
Sweeney got his guy, Lindholm, once free agency began. It needed to be done as it gives David Pastrnak a true playmaker to play with even strength and on the power play. Yes, he had a down year in 2023-24 between the Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks, but Boston is banking on him rebounding with a player like Pastrnak.
Was the contract a little more than what fans had hoped for? Yes, but again, it was a signing that was desperately needed. It may take him some time to adjust to things with the Bruins, but once he does, it should be a signing that fans will like.
Bad Move: Trading Linus Ullmark
I know this had been talked about for a long time and was bound to happen, but if it's not broken, don't fix it. Linus Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman formed a very good goaltending duo for the last couple of years and they played a big part in the Bruins winning the Presidents Trophy in 2022-23 in a record-setting season.
But, Swayman is still unsigned, and the return for Ullmark from the Ottawa Senators was a bad one. Let's be honest, getting Joonas Korpisalo back is downright not good. He was the league's worst goalie last year and he is owed $3 million this year after Sweeney got Ottawa to retain $1 million. Still, Ullmark had one year left on his deal and for just $2 million in cap space relief, he could have held onto the former Buffalo Sabres goalie and ran it back for one more season. For the record, this isn't a bad take because Swayman is unsigned.
Questionable Move: Not re-signing Jake DeBrusk
Following the Bruins' elimination at the hands of the Florida Panthers for a second straight time in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Jake DeBrusk said he wanted to stay, but all the signs were pointing toward him not re-signing. He ended up leaving for the Vancouver Canucks on July 1, joining Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort from last season's Boston roster to head to the Canucks.
The Bruins did not fill DeBrusk's departure on the roster and instead seem to be heading toward a battle between prospects Fabian Lysell and Georgii Merkulov to battle it out in training camp with a potential PTO option (hello Tyler Johnson?). If none of those options end up working out, then maybe Morgan Geekie or someone else will fill BeBrusk's spot. Regardless, it's going to be difficult whoever it is to replace his production.
In the end, we won't know until next spring how these offseason moves end up working out, but one thing is for sure, when training camp begins at Warrior Ice Arena, there are going to be a lot of eyes on a lot of different players as far as getting an Opening Night roster spot is concerned.