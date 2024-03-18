NHL Playoff Bracket if the season ended today for the Bruins
The Bruins aren’t as good as they were in March 2023, but if the season ended today, they would be the top overall seed in the NHL Playoff Bracket.
With 95 points, the Boston Bruins are once again pacing the league, and if the season ended today, they would have won their second straight Presidents’ Trophy, plus the top overall seed in the NHL Playoff Bracket. Best yet, if you’re the top seed in the Eastern Conference, it means you will most likely have a much easier time in the playoffs since you can argue that nobody below the first wild card spot is playoff-worthy.
Right now, that second wild card team is the Detroit Red Wings, and that would be who the Bruins would play if the playoffs started tonight. But Detroit has also lost seven of eight games, and they are just one point ahead of the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders, among other contenders who sit a few more points back.
Bruins would have an ideal matchup in the NHL Playoff Bracket right now
With still another month to go in the NHL regular season, it’s hard to envision that everything will remain as is, but let’s suppose Boston maintains the top spot in the Atlantic and in the East. If Detroit isn’t there, then perhaps the Capitals or Islanders get the final spot in the wild card. But neither team can score consistently, and to be frank, they haven’t been consistent in anything this season.
The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Buffalo Sabres could sneak in, but like Washington and New York, neither team is consistent enough to challenge the Bruins. Sure, Boston lost in an upset last season to the Florida Panthers, but Florida was also an excellent team that ended up knocking off a few powerhouses on their way to reaching the Stanley Cup Final.
The New Jersey Devils are just sixth points from that final wild card spot, but again, is anyone seriously thinking the Devils would last more than five games - four losses and one lucky win - in a series against the Bruins? Right now, Detroit gets the role, but if Boston hangs onto the top seed, they’re not playing anyone who would give them a legitimate challenge.
(Data provided by Hockey-Reference)