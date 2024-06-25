Meet the newest Boston Bruins: Mark Kastelic (Center), Joonas Korpisalo (Goaltender)
Joonas Korpisalo - Goaltender
Now, all of this writing is assuming Boston does not flip Korpisalo for an even earlier pick or for another player.
Korpisalo comes to the Bruins following nine previous seasons in the NHL, most of them with the Columbus Blue Jackets where he played backup to the likes of Elvis Merzlikins and even, recent Stanley Cup winner, Sergei Bobrovsky.
Perhaps his best season came back in the 2019-20 season where he played in 37 games (35 starts) and carried a 19-12-5 record in those games. He also held a 2.60 GAA, and .911 SV%.
In his only season with the Senators, Korpisalo struggled to say the least. In 55 games (49 starts), he held a 21-26-4 record along with a 3.27 GAA and .890 SV%. To be fair, his partner did not have the best numbers either. Just call it a dreadful season for Ottawa period.
Where does he project to play?
As soon as he is signed to a deal, Korpisalo will almost certainly play second fiddle to Jeremy Swayman who has earned his keeps in net for Boston to say the absolute least with the way he played in the 2023-24 season.
The two will almost certainly split duties in net, as Swayman is still young in age, and Korpisalo is still young in experience, but don't expect to see it as close to 50-50 like it was with Ullmark and Swayman.
Projected stats: 34 games, 17-10-7 record, 3.18 GAA, .905 SV%.