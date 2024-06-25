Causeway Crowd
Meet the newest Boston Bruins: Mark Kastelic (Center), Joonas Korpisalo (Goaltender)

Introducing the newest members of the Bruins that they received in return for goaltender Linus Ullmark.

By Zander Manning

Ottawa Senators v Boston Bruins
Ottawa Senators v Boston Bruins / Rich Gagnon/GettyImages
Mark Kastelic - Center

Mark Kastelic, Morgan Geekie
Boston Bruins v Ottawa Senators / Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/GettyImages

Kastelic comes to the Bruins after three years in the NHL with the Senators.

He was drafted with the first pick in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft following three five seasons with the Calgary Hitmen of the WHL where he averaged 47 points per season.

With the Senators, Kastelic has played in a total of 144 games where he has scored 14 goals, and racked up 11 assists. He set career-highs in games played and PIM in 2022-23 with 65 and 102, respectively. He also had a career-high in goals with seven.

Where does he project to play?

Kastelic will most likely play on the fourth line with Trent Frederic, where he will use his 6'4" to imposes his physical presence on the ice, and force the issue if needed.

Kastelic will also play a role on special teams, especially as the go-to centerman where he won 100% of his faceoffs on the power play this past season and 75% on the penalty kill. He most likely be a big body on the defensive lines, and a fire starter.

Projected numbers: 60 games, 8 g, 6 a, 45 PIM

