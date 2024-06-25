Meet the newest Boston Bruins: Mark Kastelic (Center), Joonas Korpisalo (Goaltender)
Introducing the newest members of the Bruins that they received in return for goaltender Linus Ullmark.
For weeks upon end, rumors have been swirling that the Boston Bruins were actively taking phone calls on a variety of players, including goaltender Linus Ullmark who has now, as of Monday night, been traded to the Ottawa Senators.
In return for Ullmark, the Senators sent the Bruins centerman Mark Kastelic, goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The pick, ironically, at first belonged to Boston before it was traded to the Detroit Red Wings for Tyler Bertuzzi.
While the pick is a bit more meaningful than just a dump of some salary and security at the goaltender position, it's time to meet the players coming from Ottawa to Boston.