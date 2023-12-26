It's time for the Bruins to call up Georgii Merkulov
With the Bruins struggling, perhaps Georgii Merkulov can help them out
The Boston Bruins have been struggling as of late, going 4-3-3 in their last 10 games with four straight losses included. Although they still sit at the top of the Atlantic Division due to six overtime losses this season, the struggles with scoring are very real.
In Boston's four straight losses, they have scored seven goals over those games, scoring no more than three in one game in this current streak. After their latest loss against the Minnesota Wild, it's time for a shakeup on offense. Georgii Merkulov needs to come up.
Signed to an entry-level contract near the end of the 2021-2022 season, Merkulov has spent it entirely with AHL Providence thus far as the Bruins have looked to round out his game by making him more of a sound defender.
His defense has taken strides, but the calling card of his game is the offense. He can score, score, and score some more. Merkulov led the P-Bruins in goals with 24 and points with 55 last season and currently has 13 goals and 15 assists for 28 points this season. He leads Providence in all three of those categories and among all AHL skaters, he's tied for second in goals and is fourth in points.
While he might not be able to stick as a center in the NHL, Merkulov is just as talented on the wing, where he can focus more on slapping one-timers on the power play, with five goals this season on the man advantage for Providence.
Merkulov is also working on a hot streak down in Providence. Before going without a point in a loss to Hershey on December 23, Merkulov had eight goals in his last seven games after a two goal showing in a 6-3 win over Rochester on the 22nd.
Simply put, Georgii Merkulov is well-deserving of a callup to the Bruins and should be on the next trip up I-95 after the Christmas Break, especially with rookie Matthew Poitras playing for Team Canada in this year's World Junior Championships. The Bruins need a spark, and Merkulov is someone who can provide one.