How the Bruins will, won't win Game 5 vs. the Panthers on Tuesday night
Going into Game 5, Boston is staring down a 3-1 deficit to Florida. Here's how they can and can't win on Tuesday night.
UPDATE: BRAD MARCHAND WILL BE HELD OUT OF GAME 5 (concussion)
Going into Game 5, the Boston Bruins trail the Florida Panthers in the series 3-1. Unfortunately for the Bruins, the Panthers are undefeated when up 3-1, and fortunately for Florida, Boston has never come back from trailing 3-1 in a series.
The Bruins are hoping to change that, however, as they hope to at least salvage the series and take it back to Boston for Game 6 where they hope to salute their fans at home if the season ends, instead of dejectly shake hands in South Florida and salute the fans on social media.
With desperation setting in for Boston and its fans, here is how the series can be extended another day, but also how it ends today.