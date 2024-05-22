How did the Bruins' prospects do during their NCAA seasons in 2023-24?
East Coast Athletic Conference (ECAC)
Dustyn McFaul - Clarkson University
Dustyn McFaul is another one out of this list that went pro this year after playing five years at Clarkson University. McFaul played in three games with the Florida Everblades (ECHL) and recorded one assist.
In McFaul's graduate season, he played in 35 games racking up a career-high three goals. He, however, was well short of his career-high in points of nine (2022-23 season).
McFaul will likely be on a short leash should he choose to sign with the Bruins before the next season due to his age, but at this time he remains unsigned.
Ryan Walsh - Cornell
Meet the second freshman on this list, Ryan Walsh from Cornell University. Walsh made his mark on the ECAC winning Rookie of the Week for the week of February 5, 2024.
Walsh played in 35 games, including both games in the NCAA Regional in Springfield, MA. He scored 12 goals, and racked up 10 assists. Walsh had five game-winning goals in his first season with the Big Red, the most in program history by a freshman.
He also had four multi-point games in his first season with Cornell. Walsh also had eight games where he won 10 or more faceoffs, including one stretch where he won 10 or more faceoffs in three consecutive games.
Mason Langenbrunner - Harvard
Son of Bruins' development coach, Jamie Langenbrunner, Mason Langenbrunner is making his mark on the defensive end of the puck for Harvard University.
In his first season, he picked up one goal (his only point of the season) in 34 games, and this past season he played in 32 games - racking up five points (all assists). This season, however, the big jump was his blocked shots total that doubled from 18 to 36.
Langenbrunner also lowered his penalty count from 11 penalties to four. He will likely spend all four years with the Crimson just to develop even further, so don't expect him to make the jump to the pros anytime soon.