How did the Bruins' prospects do during their NCAA seasons in 2023-24?
Dans Locmelis - Massachusetts
Meet the first freshman of the group: Dans Locmelis. Locmelis was a pleasant surprise for Greg Carvel and his staff out in Amherst. He took a little while to get going, but when he did, he was praised multiple times for being poised with the puck, and sometimes even ahead of schedule.
Locmelis finished the season playing in 30 games, and tallying seven goals and seven assists. The Latvian forward was constantly in the middle of every play. He racked up his most goals (two) against the University of Alaska-Anchorage, and most assists (two) against the University of New Hampshire. He also picked up a career-high of five shots on goal on the road against the University of Maine.
With Locmelis going into his sophomore season with the Minutemen, it's likely he will stay out in Western Massachusetts for another year or two before he turns pro, and by that time, the Bruins will be more than ready for him to arrive.
Riley Duran - Providence College
Riley Duran was one of a few players on this list that actually turned pro this year following the season in college. Duran decided to not play his senior season at Providence College and decide to play just 12 minutes down the road at the Amica Mutual Pavillion.
During his final season with the Friars, Duran played in all 35 games and scored nine goals and seven assists, in addition to adding a +2 rating to his ledger.
Duran will likely start the season in camp with the Boston, but will be in one of the first rounds of cuts when it comes down to it as he will need a bit more time to develop before playing in the NHL despite racking up his first professional goal just a few weeks after leaving PC.
Philip Svedeback - Providence College
Philip Svedeback was a workhorse to say the absolute least for Providence in the 2023-24 season as he shouldered the entire load for the Friars in net, not letting any other goaltenders see the ice at all throughout the season.
Svedeback played in all 35 games, going 18-13-4 all while improving his GAA to 2.32 and setting a career-high in shutouts with four.
With two more years left of eligibility, but with the Bruins burgeoning with goaltenders, don't be alarmed if you see his rights traded to another team or for them to take their time in signing him to any sort of deal.