Grading the Bruins' 2024 NHL Draft class
Round 6, No. 186 Loke Johansson (Defenseman)
For its final pick in the draft, Boston took Loke Johansson out of Sweden junior leagues. Johansson is currently not eligible to ranked as a prospect, and it is unclear at this point what his destination is moving forward.
Johansson from a statistical standpoint, needs a little bit more time before anything is fully decided on the Bruins end of things.
This past season, Johansson played in 52 games and scored five goals, and racked up nine assists (14 points). Not bad point totals for a defenseman, and he will definitely be a project for the team.
He will play a defensive role, and is described by Elite Prospects as a "heavy hitter" or "defensive defenseman."
Johansson remains unsigned, but also unassigned, we shall see what happens with them.