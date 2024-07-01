Grading the Bruins' 2024 NHL Draft class
Round 4, Pick No. 110 - Elliot Groenewold (Defenseman)
In the fourth round, the Bruins achieved what fans had been clammoring for for months: a left-handed shot defenseman. They got that Elliot Groenewold out of Cedar Rapids in the USHL.
Groenewold stands at 6-foot-2, so he's no Zdeno Chara, but he projects to be a hard-hitting defenseman that is not afraid to play physical if needed. He will need some time to develop, but his last season in the USHL a solid one.
In 57 games, he scored five goals and tallied 11 assists (16 points). He also has 77 penalty minutes. He is committed to play at Quinnipiac University this season.
Don't be surprised if the Bobcats pair him up with former UMass defenseman Aaron Bohlinger, who both bring a balance of physicality, but also offense at the same time.
Grade: A-
Round 5, No. 154 - Jonathan Morello (Forward)
In the fifth round, Boston drafted Jonathan Morello, who most recently played for the St. Michael's Buzzers of the Ontario Junior Hockey League for the past two seasons.
The 17-year-old played in 50 regular season games last season where he went on to rack up 57 points on 25 goals and 32 assists. In the playoffs, he also played in 11 games and scored 12 goals, and racked up nine assists (21 points).
At 6-foot-3, Morello will be one of the taller forwards on the team, but is still young and does not turn 18 until the end of July.
He is committed to play at Clarkson University in the 2023-24 season. Considering his age, he will most likely attend a few development camps with the Bruins and maybe even all four years at Clarkson before turning pro.