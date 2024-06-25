3 free agent destinations for Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk
By Scott Roche
One of the bigger storylines for the Boston Bruins, since they were eliminated from the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs in the second round by the Florida Panthers, was what Jake DeBrusk's future in Boston looks like? With each passing day, it looks more and more bleak.
Boston GM Don Sweeney and DeBrusk have both expressed that the 14th overall pick on the 2015 Entry Draft remains with the Black and Gold, but it doesn't seem likely at this point. If he hits the open market on July 1, there is going to be no shortage of suitors for DeBrusk and these three teams are realistic destinations for the talented winger.
This seems like it's the most realistic destination on paper outside of Boston. DeBrusk is from the Edmonton area, his father works the Oilers' broadcast and it just makes too much sense. Besides going home, getting an opportunity to play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl could really help DeBrusk become a 30 or 40-goal scorer. After coming up short against Florida in Game 7 Monday night where they scored one goal in a 2-1 loss, adding a DeBrusk could be what gets the Oilers over the top in the future.
The Canucks made the big move at the 2024 trade deadline when they acquired Elias Lindholm from the Calgary Flames, but he never signed an extension and all signs are pointing toward him testing free agency like DeBrusk, he'll have suitors lined up to talk to him. GM Patrik Allvin has a decision to make with struggling Ilya Mikheyev and DeBrusk would be near the top of the list of players to replace him. The Canucks are going to be contenders again in 2024-25 and signing DeBrusk would give them a player who can be a difference-maker in the tough Western Conference.
Could you imagine all the storylines that would come with the Bruins' Atlantic Division rivals signing DeBrusk who has hurt them in the playoffs? That would spice up the rivalry even more. This is still a long shot as the Maple Leafs still want to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi and unless there are some players moved ahead of free agency, signing both is going to be very difficult for Toronto. There have been reports that there is mutual interest between the team and player and it wouldn't be surprising if talks between DeBrusk and Toronto don't happen.
Of course, the door is open for a return to Boston, but you would think that if the numbers were able to be agreed upon, a deal would already be done. This would be a tough loss for the Bruins this off-season and these are three very good potential destinations for DeBrusk in his first free agency.