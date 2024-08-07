Former Bruins goalie not sweating Jeremy Swayman contract situation
By Scott Roche
As we enter August, there is still no resolution on the contract front with Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman. After trading Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators in June, it's clear that GM Don Sweeney and the organization are ready to pass the torch to the former University of Maine standout, but there's one problem, he is still a restricted free agent.
We are now about six weeks away from the Bruins gathering at Warrior Ice Arena in September to get ready for the 2024-25 season and their No. 1 goalie remains unsigned. A key development over the summer happened when neither Swayman nor the Bruins filed arbitration to have a contract settled. That can be seen as a very positive sign considering that's the route they had to go last season. Neither side wanted to go through that again, which again, could be a good sign.
One former Bruins goaltender and current NESN analyst spoke about Swayman and his contract situation and it appears that he's not worried that nothing will get done.
NESN analyst Andrew Raycroft not concerned over Jermey Swayman contract situation
NESN analyst and former Bruins goalie Andrew Raycroft joined The Skating Pod and discussed several topics, including Swayman's contract situation.
"No level of concern. No updates, haven’t heard a thing. Everybody’s gone. The hockey world — everybody is gone. Since July 7 when that development camp shut down the last one in the league, everybody is gone. There’s really no reason for fans to be worried about a contract until September. September 1 is maybe you can start thinking or even talking about it and even then they have two weeks (ahead of camp)."- Andrew Raycroft
Raycroft is right, this is a very quiet time in the NHL with players and front-office personnel stepping away from the rink for the summer. In all likelihood, a deal will get done, and one may even be in place and just not announced yet. Trading away Ullmark without any confidence of being able to re-sign Swayman is not a move that Sweeney would make, especially with getting the struggling Joonas Korpasilo in return in the trade.
Swayman is the forseeable goalie in Boston and Bruins fans should worry about a deal not currently in place right now as Raycroft isn't. Come the middle of September and no deal is done, then yes, there needs to be concern, but until then, trust Sweeney and the process.