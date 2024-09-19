Former Boston Bruins all-star is biggest question facing Atlantic Division rival
By Scott Roche
One of the worst-kept secrets going into the 2024 off-season was whether or not the Boston Bruins were going to trade goalie Linus Ullmark or keep him. Jeremy Swayman needs a new contract and with one year remaining on his deal, Ullmark would have been a good safety valve. Not to be.
In late June, GM Don Sweeney traded Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators for a package that included goalie Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and a first-round pick in the 2024 Entry Draft. It was a somewhat head-scratching return, to say the least.
As we embark on the 2024-25 NHL season, The Athletic highlighted every NHL team's biggest question going into the season. Of course for the Black and Gold, it was surrounding Swayman's contract, but for the Senators, it was all about Ullmark.
Former Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark is the biggest Ottawa Senators question entering 2024-25
It ended up being one of the bigger off-season trades and Ullmark going to the Senators means that he'll see the Bruins several times in 2024-25. Acquiring him gives first-year coach Travis Green a former Vezina Trophy winner between the pipes and according to Eric Duhatschek of The Athletic, a lot of eyes will be on Ullmark.
Duhatschek points out that Ottawa thought they had their answer in goal last season with Korpisalo and boy, they couldn't have been more wrong. Was it him or the team in front of him? We might soon find out in Boston, but there is no mistaking his 3.27 GAA and .890 SV% that was near the bottom of the league, not surprisingly. Now Bob Essensa's job in Boston is to try and turn him around, while the Senators are banking on Ullmark turning around their goaltending woes.
Ullmark struggled with the Buffalo Sabres before coming to Boston, but what a difference it made putting a team in front of him that was good. It turned him into a Vezina winner, something that I don't think a lot of people saw coming. The team in front of him in Ottawa will not be as good as it was in Boston, but is Ullmark good enough to solve the Senators' troubles between the pipes and turn them into a team that can contend for a playoff berth this season? That's the question.