DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont Promo: Win $200 INSTANTLY Betting $5 on Any NFL Game!
By Joe Summers
There's a full slate of NFL action this weekend and DraftKings Sportsbook is helping Vermont users score a MASSIVE payday betting on any game.
New users who bet $5 or more will instantly receive $200 in bonus bets just for placing the bet. Win or lose, you'll get rewarded all the same!
See below how to sign up and claim this offer.
DraftKings Sportsbook Vermont Promo: Bet $5, Get $200
If you sign up for DraftKings, deposit at least $10 and bet $5 or more on any NFL Wild Card game, you'll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. That's +4000 odds without even needing to win!
Follow these easy steps to get your $200 bonus:
1. Sign up for DraftKings with this link (no promo code required)
2. Deposit at least $10
3. Bet $5 or more on any game
That's it! Once you place your bet, you'll instantly be credited $200 in bonus bets win or lose.
Note that while you don't have to win, you do need to deposit at least $10 to activate the bonus. That first wager only has to be $5, but don't place it until you've made the proper deposit.
Only new DraftKings users in Vermont can claim this limited-time offer and it won't last. Sign up for DraftKings today!
How to Bet on the NFL Playoffs at DraftKings Sportsbook
No matter which game you choose to bet on, whether it's Packers vs. Cowboys or a different matchup, DraftKings offers tons of ways to back any squad.
You can bet on a team's moneyline or spread or look at a player prop or even a parlay. It's up to you - just follow the steps above and you'll get that $200 bonus.
You'll love the user-friendly interface, exclusive odds boosts, helpful tutorials, responsible gaming tools and rewards program that'll keep your paydays rolling in.
Join the masses and celebrate sports betting in Vermont by signing up for DraftKings today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.