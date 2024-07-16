Bruins prospect leaving organization closes door on disastrous 2018 Entry Draft
By Scott Roche
When Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk left this summer for the Vancouver Canucks in free agency, it closed the door on a very frustrating 2015 Entry Draft in the first round where GM Don Sweeney had three straight selections at No. 13, 14, and 15. After DeBrusk left, all three picks in the first round, Jakub Zboril, and Zach Shenshyn were out of the organization.
Just when you think things couldn't get any worse for Sweeney and his scouting staff, enter the 2018 Entry Draft. Boston made five selections that season and after prospect Curtis Hall signed an AHL contract with the Cleveland Monsters, it closed the door on the draft and that class.
Bruins no longer have any 2018 Entry Draft players remaining in organization
The 2018 Entry Draft is going to go down as another miss for Sweeney. Five picks that draft, Axel Andersson (57th overall) in the second round was followed by third-round selection Jakub Lauko, Hall in the fourth round, Dustyn McFaul, and Pavel Shen in the seventh round. Out of all of those players, Lauko was the only one to make an impact in the NHL with the Black and Gold with 6 goals and 11 assists in 83 games. He was traded at the 2024 Entry Draft to the Minnesota Wild.
Hall, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound center, played two seasons at Yale with 22 goals and 16 assists and showed some flashes of the player the Bruins were hoping to get, but he was never able to find any success higher than the Providence Bruins in the Ameican Hockey League (AHL) and Maine in the ECHL. Hall made a name for himself with the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL before being drafted by the Black and Gold with 20 goals and 32 assists.