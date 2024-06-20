Bruins inject life into prospect pool in Team-by-Team NHL Mock Draft following a mock trade
Seattle Kraken: Konsta Helenius, C/Jukurit
A-plus before I say anything else, since if there was one player in this scenario who got lost in the mix, it was Konsta Helenius. I’ll also say that, while I was watching this simulation, Helenius was the one player I wanted to fall to No. 12. But I still gave the Bruins a name that fans would kindly urge Don Sweeney to keep around and play him when he’s ready for the NHL.
Calgary Flames: Cole Eiserman, LW/USNTDP
I’m someone who would have a tough time drafting Cole Eiserman in the top 10 because I would want to see these teams take someone with a more complete game. But the truth is, that’s not how it will work next week, and he will go in the top 10 to somebody. That said, I’m giving this pick a B since there were more complete players available.
New Jersey Devils: Anton Silayev, D/Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod
Players like Anton Silayev are among my favorites to be drafted so highly, and no, he’s not the glamorous pick whose skill set will bring most fans out of their seats. But when he’s ultimately playing in the NHL, he will just help his team get closer to winning games consistently, and for that, whoever chooses him will get an A-plus.
Buffalo Sabres: Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, RW/Mora JK
Much like Anton Silayev, but at forward, there may not be much superstar potential in Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, as he doesn’t bring that flashy approach. But once again, his presence, whether it’s in Buffalo or elsewhere, will make his team better. As long as he’s not picked in the top five, the general manager adding Brandsegg-Nygard to their system is getting an A.
Boston Bruins (from Ottawa): Tij Iginla, C/Kelowna Rockets
See, I told you this one would be worth trading Linus Ullmark for a first-round pick to the Ottawa Senators in this scenario. It’s an A-plus as well, and while the Bruins would still be in win-now mode, there is no way I would want to see Don Sweeney trade for an established talent in the future should Boston climb into the first half of the first round and grab Tij Iginla.
