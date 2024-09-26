Bruins dressing several veterans against Rangers in preseason game No. 3

After playing their first two preseason games at the TD Garden, the Boston Bruins will hit the road Thursday night to play the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. It will be the second meeting in four days between the two Eastern Conference playoff teams from a year ago after the Rangers 3-2 win Sunday afternoon.

The first two games the Bruins let a lot of the younger players try to make an impression, but Jim Montgomery said that some of the veteran players are going to play on the road he he wasn’t kidding. Against New York, the Black and Gold will suit up nine veterans to get some time.

Bruins dressing nine veterans against Rangers

When the puck is dropped at MSG, the Bruins will have some veterans getting some of their first game action in the preseason. Heading the forwards is David Pastrnak, who will be joined by Pavel Zacha, Morgan Geekie, Matthew Poitras, and Tyler Johnson, looking to make an impression on a PTO. Newly-acquired forward Mark Kastelic is also suiting up. On defense, Charlie McAvoy will dress, as will free-agent additions Nikita Zadorov and Parker Wortherspoon.

Bradon Bussi, Michael DiPietro, and Kasimir Kaskiuso are three goaltenders also making the trip. Bussi played OK against the Rangers Sunday, but DiPitero struggled against the Blue Shirts allowing a five-goal game-winning goal and then another shaky goal against the Washington Capitals Tuesday night. Kaskiuso was recently signed as insurance for Jeremy Swayman who is still awaiting a contract.

It’s good to see Poitras getting another look tonight as he wants to ensure that he makes the roster out of training camp instead of going to the AHL. Youngsters Trevor Kuntar, Brett Harrison, and John Farinacci also draw in. While it’s good to get a look at Pastrnak, Zacha, McAvoy, and Zadarov, it’s also worth watching the younger players.