Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gives honest assessment of rising prospect

Last season, Boston Bruins prospect Matthew Poitras took the organization by storm. He had a very good training camp and then played very well in the preseason games, making it very difficult for them to send him back to Juniors.

He not only made the roster out of camp, he stuck around and played well until his season was cut short and ended with shoulder surgery in February. He is back this season healthy and made it clear he doesn't want to begin the season in the AHL with the Providence Bruins. Sunday, one day after he scored a shorthanded goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in a preseason game Saturday night, head coach Jim Montgomery spoke about where the 20-year-old is after a week and a half of camp.

Jim Montgomery gives assessment of Matthew Poitras

The Bruins held a practice Sunday morning at Warrior Ice Arena and Poitras practiced. Following the practice, Montgomery met with the media and gave an assessment of the second-round pick of the 2022 Entry Draft.

"Good. And the reason I don’t say great is because I think he’s a little hesitant in some areas of his game still, and that’s normal,'' Montgomery said. "He’s been out for 8 months, but you see it coming back more and more."

Last season Poitras played center when he was in the Boston lineup, but this season the Bruins are giving him a look on the wing. Versatility is a good thing in the NHL and it's clear as the preseason games have gone along that Poitras is deserving of a spot in Boston. Does Montgomery's comments have a purpose with a message to his young player? Maybe, but the coach is also correct that things are coming back more and more for the Ontario native in his second season as a pro. Regardless, it would be surprising if he's not in Florida on Oct. 8 for the season opener with the Black and Gold.