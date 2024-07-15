Bruins' Brad Marchand opens up about infamous on-ice moments
By Scott Roche
It is no secret that Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand has had his moments during his NHL career. He has had some memorable ones, like winning the Stanley Cup in 2011 in seven games over the Vancouver Canucks, but he has also had some moments on the ice that he looks back on and regrets.
Marchand appeared on the "What Chaos!" podcast and shared some of his "dumbest moments'' and a couple of situations popped up that he addressed one of the most controversial moments of his career.
Brad Marchand discuss controversial moments of his career to date
Marchand discussed some of his infamous moments from his playing career and the biggest came in the 2018 Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning faced off. After a whistle in Game 4, Marchand and Ryan Callahan came together and the Bruins captain licked the face of the former Tampa Bay right wing.
"I mean, a very blatant, obvious one would probably be the Callahan one."- Brad Marchand
It's been over six years since that took place, but it's something that still pops up on social media. To make the situation even more awkward, Callahan was in the booth for ESPN as an analyst during the Bruins and Florida Panthers second-round series this past spring.
Marchand also referenced one of his more recent moments in a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 8, 2022, at the TD Garden. After a whistle, Marchand punched Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry with his stick in the head. He then swiped his stick in Jarry's face during a Penguins win. Marchand was suspended for six games following the incident.
Marchand has cleaned up his play over the years and is now the captain and leader of the only team he has played for. The 36-year-old has played over 1,000 games wearing the Spoked-B and yes, he has had his moments, but he has been a huge part of their success over the last decade-plus.