2 Boston Bruins wings tumble in NHL Network recent Top 20
By Scott Roche
Last summer the NHL Network released their Top 20 wings with the Boston Bruins holding down a pair of Top 10 spots. David Pastrnak, coming off a 61-goal season in 2022-23 during the Black and Gold's historic regular season was No. 1, while Brad Marchand was No. 10.
Wednesday, the NHL Network released their Top 20 wings for the upcoming season and both players were still on the list, but both fell among their fellow wingers. Pastrnak dropped three spots to No. 4, while Marchand had a bigger fall down to No. 18.
Bruins' David Pastrnak & Brad Marchand drop in NHL Network's Top 20 wings
For the second straight season, Pastrnak played in all 82 regular season games in 2023-24 and finished with 47 goals and 63 points for a team-high 110 points. Marchand, meanwhile, played in all 82 games also with 29 goals, two less from 2022-23, with 38 assists and 67 points playing in all situations. Both played well in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Three players bumped ahead of Pastrnak on the list, Nikita Kucherov of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers, and Mikko Rantanen of the Colorado Avalanche. Out of the 20 players named to the list, nearly half of it is from the Atlantic Division with nine players including Pastrnak and Marchand. It just shows how tough the division is going to be in 2024-25.
Pastrnak without a doubt is a Top 5 wing in the league, but Marchand could find himself off this list next season. At 35 years old, there is no doubt that the Bruins' captain is still a very productive player, but you can't but help but think that he's lost a step and will continue to do so. He'll likely be bumped to the second line this season by coach Jim Montgomery, which wouldn't be a bad thing after GM Don Sweeney signed Elias Lindholm in free agency as a top center to play next to Pastrnak and likely Zacha.
In the end, yes, the NHL Network list is spot on in terms of the Black and Gold. Pastrnak is a Top 5 center, while Marchand is still a Top 20, for now, and that could change this time next season, and again, that wouldn't be a bad thing as long as Marchand is still producing.