3 Boston Bruins who will benefit greatly from Elias Lindholm signing
By Scott Roche
Pavel Zacha
Last season Pavel Zacha was forced to play a lot at center for the Bruins, but the best version of Pavel Zacha the Black and Gold got was when he was on the wing. Signing Lindholm with Coyle, Poitras, and John Beecher down the middle along with the addition of Mark Kastelic from the Ottawa Senators in the Linus Ullmark trade will allow Zacha to shift out to the wing.
Projected to be the Bruins left wing on the top line with Lindholm and Pastrnak, Zacha has an opportunity to excel with his linemates. When Zacha has been on the wing with Boston following a trade from the New Jersey Devils, he made the biggest impact wearing the Spoked-B. When all is said and done, Zacha might benefit the most from Lindholm's addition.
This was certainly an addition that Sweeney and the Bruins needed and it should improve their lineup greatly in 2024-25 and beyond.