3 Boston Bruins who will benefit greatly from Elias Lindholm signing
By Scott Roche
Charlie Coyle
Nothing against Charlie Coyle as he did a good job last season replacing Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, however, if there is one thing we have learned from the Weymouth native's time with the Black and Gold it's that he is a much better player down the lineup.
His ideal spot would be centering the third line as he has proven to get the best out of Trent Frederic over the last couple of seasons when they have been slotted together. Now with Lindholm on board, Coyle should fit in the middle-six as a center, but again, seeing him play with Frederic and the chemistry they seemed to have formed over the last couple of seasons would be the best fit. If youngster Matthew Poitras was ever able to step and solidify the second-line pivot spot would be even better for Coyle and the Bruins.
One thing to watch when camp begins is where Montgomery plays in the lineup after collecting 60 points last season and averaging a career-high 18:03 a night.