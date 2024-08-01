Boston Bruins Top 5 point getters in 2023-24
By Scott Roche
Now that we are officially in August, we are inching closer and closer to the 2024-25 NHL season and having Boston Bruins hockey back. As we look ahead to a brand new season, we are taking one last look back at the 2023-24 season for the Black and Gold.
Earlier this week, we looked at the Bruins' top 5 goal scorers from last season, now we'll look at their top 5 point-getters.
5. Charlie McAvoy
The lone defenseman on the list, Charlie McAvoy has been the best two-way defenseman for the Bruins recently and once again, he was the top point-producing blueliner. In 74 games, he had 12 goals and 35 assists.
4. Pavel Zacha
The first center on this list, Pavel Zacha had a second strong season with the Bruins after being acquired in the summer of 2022. He tallied a career-high in goals while dishing out a career-high 38 assists for a career-high 59 points. He filled a role down the middle for the Black and Gold after David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron retired.
3. Charlie Coyle
Speaking of filling a void up the middle after Krejci and Bergeron retired, Charlie Coyle also did that with Zacha. He finished one point ahead of Zacha with 60 on 25 goals and 35 assists. He has been very consistent for the Bruins the last couple of seasons and look for him to produce more this upcoming season after Boston signed Elias Lindholm as their top center.
2. Brad Marchand
For a second consecutive season, the Bruins' first-year captain recorded 67 points playing in all 82 games with 29 goals and 38 assists. This upcoming season, it's likely that Marchand will be dropped to the second line, but he has proven that he's still capable of producing.
1. David Pastrnak
Again, it should come as no surprise that David Pastrnak finished the season with not only the most goals on the team with 47, but he also chipped in with 63 assists to finish with a team-high 110 points. If he stays healthy in 2024-25, he should easily eclipse the 100-point plateau for a third straight season.