5 Boston Bruins that won't be back next season
Derek Forbort
One of the most heavily criticized free agent signings by the Bruins in recent years, Forbort is set to hit the open market again with his three year, $3 million contract expiring. Forbort's situation is not a whole lot different from Grzelcyk's, but there is a key difference.
That key difference is health. Forbort underwent multiple surgeries during the season to address multiple injuries, only playing in 35 regular season games as a result. He didn't score and had just four assists in those games, and only appeared in three playoff games due to his performance and recovery from injury.
Forbort's biggest skill is his talents on the penalty kill. He's pretty good at that. There was nothing else he proved to be above average at, leading to him being a questionable lineup choice at best for most of his three years in Boston.
The biggest indicator that Forbort was on his way out came at the trade deadline, when the Bruins traded for Andrew Peeke. Signed for two more years, Peeke is more physical than Forbort and offers a similar skillset, though he is more well rounded. He's also a touch cheaper, making $2.75 million as opposed to Forbort's $3 million. He doesn't have any trade protection either, whereas Forbort did.
Forbort's time in Boston is all but over, with injuries and poor performance limiting the veteran significantly this year. There is simply no use for having Forbort on the team anymore. Unless the deal is super team friendly for one year, Forbort has probably played his last game in Boston.