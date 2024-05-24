5 Boston Bruins that won't be back next season
Matt Grzelcyk
This season was a struggle for Matt Grzelcyk, not exactly what you want to happen in a contract year. In his seventh full season in the NHL, Grzelcyk posted career worsts across the board on offense, scoring just two goals and adding nine assists for only 11 points in 63 games.
It became tougher for Grzelcyk to get a lot of minutes with the breakout of Parker Wotherspoon on the left side and Mason Lohrei making big strides in his rookie season, but Grzelcyk did himself no favors with his poor performances in the playing time he did get.
When the playoffs started, Grzelcyk was almost completely muscled out of the lineup, appearing in three games and going without a point. Lohrei's impressive play and the return of Derek Forbort from injury made it easier for the Bruins to go away from Grzelcyk come playoff time.
With a top three of Hampus Lindholm, Lohrei, and Wotherspoon on the left side in Boston, Grzelcyk's tenure could very well be nearing an end. If the Bruins can get him on a short-term team friendly deal, he can continue to be a useful asset. However, they shouldn't go out of the way to sign him. As such, he's likely played his last game in Boston.