Boston Bruins 2 positives & 3 negatives from Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers
By Scott Roche
Three Negatives
Bruins Penalty Kill
I said after Game 2 that one concern the Bruins should have was the Panthers' power play scoring a goal in the third period with the game in hand to get their confidence going on the man advantage. That was the case as Florida scored four power-play goals in Game 3.
Yes, the Bruins haven't helped themselves by taking too many penalties, but down just 1-0 in the second period, a double-minor high-sticking penalty on Mason Lohrei led to power play goals for Vladimir Tarasenko and Carter Verhaeghe. Brandon Montour and Rodrigues added third period power play goals to seal the victory.
Bruins Slow Start
Stop me if you've heard this before, the Bruins had a slow start. That has become an all-too-common theme this postseason against the Toronto Maple Leafs and Panthers. They managed just three shots on the net in the first period and five in the second. They had just two second-period shifts that created any scoring chances. They need a better start in Game 4 or things could get out of hand quickly.
Brad Marchand Injury
If there needs to be any more adversity the Bruins have to play through, but Brad Marchand took a heavy hit from Sam Bennett in the first period, stayed in the game for the rest of the period, and played in the second, but did not come back out for the third with what the team called an upper-body injury.
Following the game, Jim Montgomery did not have an update, to no surprise, and we should find out more on Saturday. If he's lost for any amount of games, it's going create a mountain that might be too high for the Black and Gold to overcome.
The Bruins face a huge Game 4 and will look to win to avoid going back to South Florida down 3-1 and facing elimination. Easier said than done.