Boston Bruins 2 positives & 3 negatives from Game 3 loss to the Florida Panthers
By Scott Roche
After gaining a split in Florida in Games 1 and 2, the Boston Bruins returned home Friday night with home-ice advantage, but as we have seen in hockey for years, home-ice advantage means little these days. The Florida Panthers came into the TD Garden and picked up in Game 3 where they left in Game 2, dominating the Black and Gold.
Florida scored six more goals for the second consecutive game and rolled to a 6-2 win that could end being more costly to the Bruins than just on the scoreboard with an injury to Brad Marchand. With that said, here are two positives (yes, believe it or not, there were some) and three negatives after Florida took a 2-1 series lead.
Two Positives
Jeremy Swayman
Yes, that's right, once again, Jeremy Swayman stood on his head to keep Boston in the game. He finished with 27 saves on 32 shots, but once again, none of the goals were his fault. Evan Rodrigues got Florida's scoring started off by batting a puck just under the crossbar for a 1-0 first-period lead.
He made several huge saves, including robbing Rodrigues with a sparkling glove save in the second period and the Bruins still trailing just 1-0 on a 2-on-1. He once again was seeing the puck very well and controlling just about every rebound. He is not the problem and is the reason Boston is in the second round and down just 2-1 in the series.
Jake DeBrusk
If there has been one forward who has been somewhat consistent for the Bruins, it's been Jake DeBrusk. Seriously, he has scored some big goals and contributed with his speed and getting to the front of the net. Friday night, he gave Boston some life midway through the third period with a nice wrist shot to cut the deficit to 4-2.
He had a golden opportunity late in the third with Swayman pulled for the extra skater, but his shot from the top of the crease hit the crossbar and went out of play. He finished with a goal and an assist on Jakub Lauko's goals and six hits.