Boston Bruins Player Grades: Jake DeBrusk
Coming into the 2023-24 season, the Boston Bruins and their fans were excited to see what Jake DeBrusk was going to bring to the table after putting up extension-worthy numbers just the year before in the 2022-23 season.
While DeBrusk will become an unrestricted free agent come July 1 barring any late June signings by the Bruins, there's no reason why DeBrusk shouldn't be given at least a chance to dip his toes in the free agency. After all, he's never been there before.
That's not to say that DeBrusk did not help the team out throughout the year because he definitely did that, anchoring the team's wings wherever he was playing, picking up the slack from fellow Brad Marchand when he needed to or just playing a depth role when he needed to.
DeBrusk's regular season stats
Throughout the regular season, DeBrusk was a solid player for Boston. He played in a career-high 80 games, all while scoring 19 goals and racking up 21 points.
He also narrowly passed by his average time-on-ice totals from just a season before with 16:49 (in comparison to 16:46). While DeBrusk was a fixture on the power play the year before, this year, he played a large role on both special teams.
While on the kill, DeBrusk scored two shorthanded goals. He also matched that total with two shootout goals as well. He did play on the power play as well, scoring two goals and racking up eight assists, giving him a total of 12 special teams' points on the season.
What impressed fans the most was his postseason numbers.
DeBrusk's postseason stats
When you look at the Bruins' numbers when it comes to scoring goals/collecting assists, who would you think of? Most of you would think of David Pastrnak or the aforementioned Marchand.
While you would be right about the assists portion with Marchand (seven assists), you would be wrong about goals for both of the other two. The player who carried the Black and Gold's offense in the postseason was in fact DeBrusk.
DeBrusk led the team in points with 11 as well as goals with five, but only trailed Marchand by when it came to assists. Some may say that is too little, too late, considering how the playoffs ended for Boston and they would not be wrong, but to say that that is where the story ends, they would be wrong.
Overall assessment
While DeBrusk's numbers will not blow anyone out of the water, he played a solid role on a team that desperately needed backup for Marchand and Pastrnak. He and James van Riemsdyk did a solid job of holding down the fort when needed this season. Not great, but not horrible either.