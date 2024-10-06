Boston Bruins News: Jeremy Swayman has message for fans, Brandon Bussi's future in doubt

It was a crazy and busy Sunday for the Boston Bruins. When everyone woke up, it was reported that the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman were close to reaching an agreement. Then it became a reality when the club announced an eight-year deal with the former University of Maine goalie. That is where we'll start this edition of Boston Bruins News.

Jeremy Swayman has message for fans

Shortly after it was official that Swayman and the front office finally agreed on a deal, the Bruins X account released a message from the newly paid goaltender.

"Hey fans, Sway here. I'm so excited to be back. I cannot thank all of you for all the support throughout the entire process, but we got a lot of new beginnings to start and I cannot wait to get going,'' Swayman said.

In the end, it was hard seeing this playing out any other way as a restricted free agent for Swayman. He could have requested a trade, but the Bruins held the power there and it wouldn't have been something that would have happened. Did Swayman burn some bridges with the fans? Maybe, but now that he's back, it's time to move on and focus on hockey.

Brandon Bussi officially placed on waivers

One downside to Swayman's signing is that prospect goalie Brandon Bussi needs waivers to go down to the Providence Bruins in the American Hockey League (AHL). Sunday, he was officially placed on waivers and it's not a guarantee that he won't go unclaimed.

Joining Bussi on waivers was goalie Jiri Patera. He was just signed last week by the Black and Gold and with Swayman signing, he is made expendable. Bussi, however, is the one to watch as a team needs a younger goalie who would claim him and take him from the Bruins. Something to watch on Monday to see if he clears.