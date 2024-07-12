Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman early favorite to win Vezina Trophy
By Scott Roche
The one lingering storyline for the Boston Bruins so far this summer is Jemery Swayman and his contract negotiations. If there is any silver lining to this point, it's that neither Swayman nor the Bruins filed for arbitration, hoping to iron out a deal at some point.
All signs are pointing to a deal getting done at some point and you have to think that one does get done after Sweeney traded Linus Ullmark to the Ottawa Senators last month and got the struggling Joonas Korpasilo in return. He'll have a chance to battle with Brandon Bussi in camp for the backup spot.
Despite not being signed yet, Swayman is tied for the best odds to capture the Vezina Trophy in 2024-25.
Jeremy Swayman tied for best Vezina Trophy odds in 2024-25
According to FanDuel, Swayman has the best odds at +600 to win the Vezina and has the same odds as Igor Shesterkin of the New York Rangers and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets. The Bruins are just one season removed from Ullmark capturing the award for the 2022-23 season.
This past season, Swayman went 25-10-8 in the regular season with a 2.53 GAA and a .916 SV% with three shutouts. He slowly took over the main job in between the pipes from Ullmark and earned a big payday in the postseason with how well he played helping the Black and Gold steal a series from the Toronto Maple Leafs and taking the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers to six games.
There is no doubt that Swayman is one of the top goalies in the NHL and deserves his payday, whenever it comes, and it's not surprising to see him listed with the top odds to win the Vezina Trophy next season, but now all Bruins fan care about his getting officially signed on the dotted lines.