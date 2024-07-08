Boston Bruins forward listed as top remaining free agent
By Scott Roche
After the Boston Bruins had their 2023-24 season come to an end in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, GM Don Sweeney knew that his roster was going to look different than the one that skated off the ice following a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers. All the Black and Gold free agents are gone, although not all have found a new home.
One key player from last season's roster remains unsigned and according to one NHL Insider, he is the top remaining free agent and could a return to Boston be in the works down the road?
James van Riemsdyk listed as top remaining NHL free agent
Last summer, Sweeney had limited cap space and signed a handful of free agents to bargain one-year deals, and one of those players was James van Riemsdyk. The veteran forward came in and played well; in fact, he played so well that the Daily Faceoff has him listed as the top remaining unsigned free agent.
Last season in 71 games for the Bruins, van Riemsdyk scored 11 goals and dished out 27 assists, while contributing early in the season as a net-front presence on the power play. He finished with six man-advantage goals and 12 points. In 11 postseason games, he had one goal and five points.
The 35-year-old signed for $1 million last season and would not require much of an upgrade in salary should he sign with a team for 2024-25, which would likely again be a one-year deal. He played up and down the lineup for Jim Montgomery. With a roster spot open following the departure of Jake DeBrusk, could Sweeney kick the tires on JVR after he gets a deal with Jeremy Swayman (hopefully) done? It's hard to see van Riemsdyk returning to Boston this upcoming season, but wherever he ends up, he'll be a veteran piece to a lineup looking for secondary production.