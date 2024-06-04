3 bold predictions for the Boston Bruins 2024 offseason
By Scott Roche
Bruins sign Chandler Stephenson in free agency
Leading into free agency, the Bruins are going to be linked to several players, mainly centers. They need a top center as they never filled the void left by Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who both retired last summer. At the trade deadline, they likely were involved with the Calgary Flames in a deal for Elias Lindholm, but he ended up going to the Vancouver Canucks ahead of the deadline. It’s expected that he’ll test free agency and if he does the Bruins would certainly be interested, but at what price?
Sweeney has a ton of cap space available, but is Lindholm worth say a deal that carries an $8 or $9 million AAV? There are going to be a lot of teams interested in him, but another fallback option for Boston is Vegas Golden Knights pivot Chandler Stephenson. He would still be an upgrade from what the Bruins had this past season at the top of their center-depth as he has been a good player for former Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy in Vegas, helping them win the Stanley Cup last season against the Panthers. Stephenson is someone worth keeping an eye on should he hit free agency. (640)