3 players who were the biggest surprises on the Boston Bruins this season
By Scott Roche
Going into the 2023-24 season, many people had doubts as to just how good the Boston Bruins were going to be. Why not? There was a large amount of turnover off a team that set an NHL record for wins and points in a single season, then blew a 3-1 first-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers, losing the last three games.
The biggest subtractions were David Krejci and Patrice Bergeron who retired and GM Don Sweeney had very little cap space to work with and ended up signing a bunch of low-cost, high-reward mixture of veterans and young players. It all added up to a season where they finished one point behind the Panthers in the Atlantic Division and took down the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the opening round of the playoffs.
To have the season the Black and Gold, you need to have some players step up and surprise and that was the case for Jim Montgomery’s team. Here are three players who surprised everyone with their 2023-24 season.
1. Matthew Poitras
Going into training camp, one of the big questions was whether or not Matthew Poitras was ready to be a full-time NHL center. He had a strong camp and earned a spot on the Opening Night roster. After nine games, the Bruins had a decision to make, keep him in Boston or send him back to juniors. They kept him in Boston and boy was he impressive. His season was cut short in February after undergoing shoulder surgery, but he left an impressive lasting impression in the 33 games he played. He had five goals and 10 assists while winning 44% of his faceoffs. It’s a shame he got injured as he was someone who could have helped in the playoffs, but the future is very bright for him.
2. Danton Heinen
Right before camp, GM Don Sweeney brought back Danton Heinen on a PTO. Following camp, he spent the first couple weeks of the season in Boston without a spot on the roster, mainly because the team was waiting to see how things played out with Poitras. He signed a contract in late October and he became one of the more surprising players. He had 17 goals and 19 assists in the regular season bouncing all over the lineup. He was injured in the playoffs which cut down his availability, but who saw this season coming for him? He is one of the many decisions Sweeney has this summer, bring him back or let him go in free agency?
3. Morgan Geekie
The Seattle Kraken decided not to offer Morgan Geekie a contract as an RFA, which made him become a UFA and Sweeney took full advantage of that decision. Looking to get a fresh start, Geekie became a valuable middle-of-the-lineup piece for Montgomery as the season went along. He finished with career highs in goals (17), assists (22), and points (39). He also logged a career-high time on ice at 15:24 and won 44% of his faceoffs. He was signed to a two-year deal and will be a key returning player both up the middle and on the wing in 2024-25.
There are other players who could have been on this list and the Bruins needed every one of them to step up to have the season they did.