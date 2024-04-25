3 Boston Bruins' who helped them steal Game 3 against the Toronto Maple Leafs
The Boston Bruins rebounded from a Game 2 loss at home to get home-ice advantage back with the three-goal third period for a 4-2 win in Game 3. Here are three players that led them to the victory.
By Scott Roche
2. Brad Marchand
It was a rather quiet first two games for Marchand and in the third period, the first-year captain stepped up when his team needed him the most. In Game 2, the two teams went to the third period tied 2-2 only to have Toronto win the game on an Auston Matthews goal. Wednesday night, Marchand was not going to let that repeat itself and he scored the game-winner.
He picked up an assist on DeBrusk’s goal, then 28 seconds after former teammate Tyler Bertuzzi tied the game, Marchand buried the game-winner with a wrist shot from the right circle perfectly placed under the crossbar and over Samsonav’s shoulder. He added an empty-net goal with 35 seconds left to seal the win. Big-time third-period performance from Boston’s leader.
1. Jeremy Swayman
Who else would be No. 1? Five games this season between the pipes for Swayman against the Maple Leafs and five Bruins’ victories. So far, he has Toronto’s number. Whether or not that continues remains to be seen, but if there is one clear thing, it’s that it has to be Swayman in goal for Game 4, and maybe until the Maple Leafs figure out how to beat him.
He made 28 saves Wednesday night and many were of the big-time variety. Right after Bertuzzi scored and before Marchand tallied the game-winner, he played the puck behind the net, but it bounced back in front and he was able to dive back and keep it from going in. If the Bruins win this series, remember that save.
There will be two full-off days until Game 4 Saturday night back in Toronto, which is a big break for the Bruins. In fact, there will be another two days off between Games 4 and 5 with the latter being next Tuesday night in Boston. The Bruins have a big opportunity in front of them Saturday night in Game 4 which will be a big series momentum-shifting game.