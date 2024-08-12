Boston Bruins 3 Best Contracts for 2024-25
By Scott Roche
Currently, Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney has $8.6 million remaining in cap space for the 2024-25 season, however, we all know where that money will likely end up going, free-agent goalie Jeremy Swayman. Well, we hope, at least.
One look at the Bruins' current contracts, some stick out as some good ones and some bad ones. Last week, we took a look at some of the worst contracts on the books for the Black and Gold and one of them included a newcomer who is going to need to have a bounce-back season to prove his worth with his hefty new deal. Let's break down the three best contracts for Boston this upcoming season.
Mason Lohrei
Youngster Mason Lohrei is ready to break out full-time in the NHL on a third pairing this season after playing well down the stretch last regular season and in the playoffs. Now the former Ohio State standout is ready to make an 82-game impact after Boston let Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort leave in free agency for the Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks respectively.
Lohrei is still on his entry-level deal that carries a $925,000 cap hit, which is very team-friendly for a blueliner who'll likely end up playing close to over 20 minutes a night when all is said and done. A good puck-moving defenseman with plenty of offensive skill, Lohrei is a big breakout candidate for this season.
Morgan Geekie
Last summer, Morgan Geekie inked a two-year, $4 million deal with the Bruins after the Seattle Kraken gave him a qualifying offer as a restricted free agent, which allowed him to become an unrestricted free agent. In his first season wearing the Spoked-B, he had a career year with 17 goals, 22 assists, and 39 points, all new highs.
Just where Geekie ends up this season remains to be seen as he offers coach Jim Montgomery flexibility by playing both center on the wing and it wouldn't be surprising at all to see him begin the seaosn on the second-line at right-wing if Georgii Merkulov or Fabian Lysell don't work out. If they do, a bottom-six role would be a perfect fit for Geekie.
Brandon Carlo
You might be saying, 'Brandon Carlo's contract?.' Yes, the veteran defenseman checks a lot of the boxes of what the Bruins can do on the backend. A key penalty-killer, Carlo is the fourth highest-paid defenseman on the team behind Charlie McAvoy, Nikita Zadorov, and Hampus Lindholm, making $4.1 million.
Last season he followed a 2022-23 season where he finished with a plus/minus of plus-44 with a plus-23 while spending a lot of time each night on the penalty kill. A typical stay-at-home defenseman, Carlo has three years remaining with a $4.1 million AAV which is looking better and better with each passing season.
There are other Bruins' who have what could be considered some of the best contracts for the 2024-25 season, but these three carry the best value for what Boston gets from them and all will be key players for this season.