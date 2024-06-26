Boston Bruins 2023-24 Player Grades: David Pastrnak
To say that David Pastrnak was instrumental in the success of the Boston Bruins over the last three years is putting it mildly. Pastrnak has been borderline unstoppable anytime he has touched the ice, whether it's in the playoffs or in the regular season.
One thing that is different about this season for Pastrnak is, not only did he have a fantastic season on the ice, he is helping management out as well by recruiting free agents.
I guess it's time to dive into Pastrnak's, in this reporter's opinion, MVP-caliber statistics from the past season.
Pastrnak's regular season stats
To begin it's worth of examining Pastrnak's numbers from the past three seasons. He has played in a combined 236 games, where he has compiled 300 points to the tune of 148 goals and 152 assists. Pastrnak set career-highs in goals and assists in the past two seasons with 61 and 63, respectively.
While the rest of Pastrnak's numbers were right on par with what he usually hits. For instance, the 2023-24 season was the fifth consecutive season that the Czech native has had a plus/minus rating that is in +10 or higher. This season he racked up a +21, but has a +99 in his last five seasons. In fact, if you extend it one more season longer, he has a +105 rating.
In the regular season, Pastrnak had two hat tricks - one against the Colorado Avalanche on January 18, and one against the Ottawa Senators on March 19.
These were two of nine different games where Pastrnak scored multiple goals in a game, two of 14 where he collected three points, and two of 38 games where he amassed two or more points. In fact, there were just eight games throughout the entire season, where Pastrnak did not contribute to the scoring at all.
Pastrnak's postseason stats
Going into the postseason, there were rumblings of if Pastrnak's scoring prowess could be stopped by either the Toronto Maple Leafs or Florida Panthers. The answer? Yes and no.
Pastrnak was able to be halted by both teams, but he was not stopped by any means. Pastrnak played in all 13 games for the Bruins scoring four goals, and matching that total in assists, giving him eight points in the playoffs.
The highlight of the playoffs came though when he scored the game-winning goal in Game 7 vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs in Boston, sending the TD Garden crowd in attendance into a frenzy, and catapulting Boston into the second round for the first time in the Jim Montgomery era.
Overall assessment
What can I say other than that Boston is really Pastrnak's world and we're all living in it. He is an absolute beast and he has shown it the last three seasons especially, but if you want to extend it any further it goes as far as the last six seasons.
With him going out and recruiting free agents shows how much he cares about the organization and it getting back to its former glory.