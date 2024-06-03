Boston Bruins 2023-24 Player Grades: Charlie McAvoy
Continuing on our series of Boston Bruins 2023-24 Player grades, it's time to take a look at the defensive side of the puck. Before I talk about this next player, just know that my grade comes with a disclaimer: I do give out A+'s.
The defensive core for the Bruins had their ups and downs throughout the 2023-24 season, but one consistent player was defenseman Charlie McAvoy. McAvoy was one of only a few defensemen in the 2023-24 season, who played over 70 games in the regular season.
McAvoy was not only an anchor on the defensive side of the puck, but he also had a tendency to turn up his own offensive intensity when needed, both in terms of actual goals scored and just breaking into the offensive zone.
Charlie McAvoy - regular season stats
As mentioned previously, McAvoy was one of a few players who played in over 70 games on the defensive end. He played in 74 games exactly, four short of his career-high of 78 back in the 2021-22 season.
McAvoy also set a career-high in goals with 12. Three of those were game-winning tallies, and two came in overtime. The former Boston University defenseman also racked up 35 assists on the season, his third-highest assist total.
McAvoy also set career-highs in time-on-ice per game where he averaged 24:50 per game. While he did set a career-low in plus/minus with a +4 rating, McAvoy did make it seven years in a row in the league where he has carried a positive plus/minus rating throughout the regular season.
Charlie McAvoy - postseason stats
McAvoy played in all 13 postseason contests for Boston. In those 13 games, he scored one goal and tallied five assists.
McAvoy was an anchor on the power play keeping the pucks in the offensive zone and keeping plays alive all throughout the season. In fact, three of McAvoy's points in the playoffs came on the man-advantage.
McAvoy was a grit and grind it out player on defense for the Bruins throughout the playoffs, and that should be expected to continue moving forward. As long as he remains disciplined, look for him to be the front-runner to be the next captain after Brad Marchand.