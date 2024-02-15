Boston Fans: $150 Bonus for Any $5 Bet on Bruins vs. Kraken Tonight
Bet $5, get an instant $150 bonus!
Boston has lost back-to-back games, but it’s unlikely that will continue and you can win big betting on it no matter what happens thanks to BetMGM.
BetMGM is giving you $150 in bonus bets just for betting your first $5 or more on Bruins vs. Kraken tonight – even if your wager doesn’t win!
BetMGM MA Bonus Code: Bet $5, Get $150
Here’s how you can claim your bonus bets:
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook with this Causeway Crowd link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $10 or more
- Bet $5 or more on Bruins vs. Kraken
It doesn’t matter what you wager on, but it does matter that you deposit $10+ and bet $5+ on the game.
Once that’s done, you can immediately find your bonus bets in your account. You can spend them on more bets on tonight’s game, pivot to another sport or save them for another game this week!
Bruins vs. Kraken Odds at BetMGM
Boston is a -190 moneyline favorite with +125 odds on the puck line (-1.5 goals) against visiting Seattle at BetMGM.
But you don’t have to bet on the moneyline or the puck line at BetMGM.
You could instead bet on over/under 5.5 goals scored, goal scorers, other props and more.
Boost your bankroll to back one of the best teams in hockey during its playoff push. Sign up with BetMGM today!
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.