5 Boston Bruins who are as good as gone this summer
By Scott Roche
James van Riemsdyk
Like Shattenkirk, Sweeney signed veteran James van Riemsdyk on a one-year, $1 million contract and did Boston get a ton of value out of that or what? Seriously, he played a big role in the Bruins' early-season start and collected some key points on the power play with his net-front presence. The second overall pick in the 2007 Entry Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers, not many people saw 11 goals and 27 assists in 71 games being put up by JVR with six man-advantage goals and helpers.
He became one of the more important forwards for Montgomery as the season went along, but he was a one-year filler for a team looking to add a goal-scoring wing and top center this summer. It wouldn't be surprising to see him land a similar contract with a Cup contender for the upcoming season.
Jake DeBrusk
I know that this seems obvious, but there are still six days before he can begin talks with other teams and Sweeney can get something done, but with each passing day, it seems more and more likely Jake DeBrusk's time in Boston is over. It's unfortunate as in the last couple of seasons, he has been a difference-maker and played some of his best hockey.
Would the Bruins have liked more out of him this season? Yes, of course, but he was one goal shy of a third straight 20-goal season and he eclipsed the 40-point plateau for the third consecutive season. He became a valuable piece in all situations this season and potted a pair of shorthanded goals along with 10 power-play points. The signs of his time in Boston have been clear since they were eliminated by the Panthers in the second round of the playoffs and it feels like that door is all but shut between the player and team.
There is still time before free agency officially opens in one week for a deal to get done with some of these players, but the only one who will likely have the tires kicked is DeBrusk and it seems unlikely at this point. Welcome to another off-season of change surrounding the Boston Bruins.