4 Bruins Poised for a Breakout in 2024-25
By Scott Roche
It has been another off-season of change for the Boston Bruins this summer. Notable subtractions are Linus Ullmark, Jake DeBrusk, Matt Grzelcyk, Danton Heinen, and Derek Forbort, while some key additions have been center Elias Lindholm and defenseman Nikita Zadorov.
Going into the 2024-25 season, the Bruins are going to need some players to step up and have a breakout season if they are going to continue to be successful and return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs. If that is going to happen, here are four players that are poised for a breakout season for third-year head coach Jim Montgomery.
4 Boston Bruins players poised for a breakout in 2024-25
Last season Matthew Poitras surprised a lot of people with a strong training camp and beginning to the season which allowed him to stick around after nine games rather than Boston sending him to his junior team in Canada. He became the third-line center and even slid up the lineup at times for Montgomery before his season came to an end in February following shoulder surgery.
He is expected to be ready for camp in September and he is primed to take the next step in 2024-25. In 33 games last season, he had five goals and 10 assists playing in a lot of different situations for the Black and Gold. A year old and stronger, he should solidify the middle-six at center with Charlie Coyle.
Last season Mason Lohrei split time between the Providence Bruins in the AHL and Boston, but after a strong postseason, the youngster is ready to be a full-time NHL defenseman. His big body along with his ability to move the puck with his long skating strides make him a key puck-moving blueliner.
A third pairing with Hampus Lindholm and Zadorov ahead of him on the depth chart would be perfect for him. His goal against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the second-round playoff series against the Florida Panthers opened some eyes and there is no reason he can't open even more eyes this season.
The second young center on this list behind Poitras, John Beecher was arguably the Bruins' best face-off man last season, but found himself in and out of the lineup, even getting sent down to Providence. He set the tone early in the first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs this past spring by scoring the first goal of the series on a strong rush through center ice.
Is he going to light up a scoresheet? Not even night, but he brings a lot of the little things to the table for the Black and Gold with his speed, strong work at the face-off dot, and penalty killing. He is the perfect fourth-line center for Boston and with Max Jones joining the team and likely his line, it provides the former University of Michigan standout with an under-the-radar off-season addition that brings grit.
Acquired at the trade deadline in March from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Andrew Peeke is looking to solidify the third pairing on defense on the right side with Lohrei as his partner. He struggled to get on the ice with the Blue Jackets, but after coming to Boston and getting a change of scenery, he played well and looked different on a good team.
In five years with Columbus, he had a plus/minus of minus-59 playing for a franchise that has been rebuilding during the majority of his time there, but the 6-foot-3 right-shot looked like a different player with Boston, albeit just 15 regular season games. He's a stay-at-home defenseman who would complement Lohrei's offensive game. A full year on a contending team points to him breaking out.