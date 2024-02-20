3 stars of the game from the Bruins matinee win over the Stars
The Bruins ended their losing streak in dramatic fashion Monday afternoon
33-12-11. Back to first place in the Eastern Conference. The Boston Bruins ended their four-game losing streak in dramatic fashion against the Dallas Stars in their President's Day matinee game, beating the Stars 4-3 in a game that didn't get settled until the ninth round of a shootout.
It was an exciting game against a Stars team that entered on a hot streak courtesy of an 8-1-1 record in their last 10 games. Here are the three stars of the game!
Jeremy Swayman
Without question, the Bruins don't win this game without Jeremy Swayman. Facing 46 shots through regulation and OT, Swayman set a new career-high with 43 saves through 65 minutes. He was even better in the shootout, stopping eight Stars shooters as Boston held on for the win. The last skater he faced was old friend Craig Smith, and Swayman made the big save to seal the win.
Justin Brazeau
Signed to a two-way contract and called up from AHL Providence, Justin Brazeau had a memorable debut. Starting alongside Jesper Boqvist and Anthony Richard, who Brazeau played with in Providence to start the season, he made sure his first game was good.
Logging 11:22 of ice time, Brazeau registered five shots on goal and a +2 for the game. He also scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game, continuing the great story that Jim Montgomery praised before the game. He's definitely earned more games as the Bruins start a road trip.
Jesper Boqvist
It was a banner day for Brazeau, Boqvist, and the Bruins fourth line in this one. Logging 14:13 of ice time, Boqvist scored his second goal of the season in the first period and also assisted on Brazeau's first NHL goal with a slick pass to him in front of the net. Boqvist's goal came off an impressive pass from Anthony Richard.
Boqvist also registered two hits, two shots on goal and one blocked shot in addition to his two-point game on the scoresheet. Stick taps go to Charlie McAvoy with a two-assist game and the shootout winning goal as well as Brad Marchand, who had an assist and got into a fight as he was honored for reaching 1,000 games played.
The Bruins embark on a four-game road trip over the next week, playing the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken before returning home for a matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights to end February.