3 stars of the game from the Bruins matinee win over the Devils
These 3 Bruins had big games as Boston won their second straight game
26-8-9. Tops in the Eastern Conference. With the New Jersey Devils in town for a MLK Day matinee, the Bruins took care of business for their second straight win, shutting out the Devils 3-0 as they are now 6-1-3 in their last 10 games.
It was another great game for the Bruins, who had five skaters register a point. Here are the three stars of the game from Boston's latest win.
Jeremy Swayman
It was a great day to be Jeremy Swayman on Monday. He picked up his third shutout of the season by stopping all 31 shots that came his way. He was on point all game as he made his third straight start and fourth in five games, appearing in all of the Bruins last five games after Linus Ullmark got hurt during the Coyotes game.
In the process, Swayman picked up the 12th shutout of his NHL career, tying Tiny Thompson for third among Bruins goalies for most shutouts before turning 26. Up next is Tuukka Rask with 13. While Swayman probably won't catch Frank Brimsek and his 22 shutouts, he has until November 24 to get two more and pass Rask for second.
Brad Marchand
The captain of the Bruins had a good day as well, chipping in on two of the three Bruins goals to earn two points himself in 19:57 of ice time. Following a two-goal game against the Blues, Marchand now has four points in two games to go with four goals and two assists in his last five. He also led the team in hits for the game with four.
David Pastrnak
Pastrnak continues to be a machine for the Bruins, but what else is new? He assisted on Charlie Coyle's goal in the second to pick up his 35th assist of the season, then scored his 26th goal of the year in the third period to reach 61 points on the season. The Bruins have played 43 games.
Pastrnak also has four points in his last two games thanks to two assists against the Blues. In his last five, he has two goals and four assists. One constant for the Bruins all year has been his ability to rack up points.
The Bruins have a few days off before their next game. They take on the Colorado Avalanche at home on Thursday as they look for a better result than the OT loss they suffered last week.