3 stars of the game from the Bruins bean-bagging of the Canadiens
The Bruins showed no mercy against their rivals on Saturday night
28-8-9. Four straight wins. The Best team in the Eastern Conference. Taking on the hated Montreal Canadiens on home ice Saturday night, the Bruins showed no mercy as they scored three times in the first period, twice in the second, and four times in the third in a commanding 9-4 win.
The nine goals are the most the Bruins have scored in a single game this season, and 16 skaters registered at least a point. The only players without at least one point? Derek Forbort, Matt Poitras, and Linus Ullmark. Oh yeah, all three of those guys plus Brandon Carlo were back in the lineup. Let's see who the three stars of the game are!
Danton Heinen
This one's a pretty easy choice. Playing on the fourth line with Poitras and Jesper Boqvist, Heinen had a night to remember as he recorded the first hat trick of his NHL career in his 450th game. He's been a great story for the Bruins this season, with eight goals and nine assists for 17 points in 37 games this season. Not bad for a guy who came into training camp on a PTO.
Brad Marchand
The Bruins captain had a two point night, assisting on Charlie Coyle's second period goal and scoring one of his own in the third period. That goal was a historic one for Marchand, as it gave him 11 consecutive seasons of at least 20 goals.
That breaks a tie with Patrice Bergeron and Johnny Bucyk, who each had 10 straight seasons of 20 or more goals. All time, Marchand's 13 seasons of at least 20 goals are third among Bruins players, trailing Bergeron at 14 and Bucyk at 16.
Jake DeBrusk
Having an identical line to Marchand with a goal and an assist, Jake DeBrusk continued his hot streak for the Bruins. He's now up to 11 goals and 13 assists on the season for 24 points. He started the year with just 11 points in his first 31 games. In his last 13 games, he's got seven goals and six assists. DeBrusk on a hot streak is certainly a weapon for the Bruins. If only he could consistently be this way.
The Bruins have a tough challenge coming up next. They welcome the Central Division-leading Winnipeg Jets to TD Garden on Monday night as they look to go for five wins in a row. The Jets are just a point back of the Bruins in the overall league standings, sitting at third place in the league. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time.